Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option on TE O.J. Howard

Buccaneers

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Dominic DiSaia/AP Images for NFLPA)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on the contract tight end O.J. Howard signed as a rookie in 2017.

The move comes a week after the Bucs acquired four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski in a trade from New England, prompting speculation that Howard might be traded to make room for the former Patriots star.

Prior to being drafted by Tampa Bay, Howard played four seasons at Alabama, earning MVP honors for his performance in the 2016 National Championship Game as he set a college football record for most yards in a title game with 208 receiving yards.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss