Buccaneers defense tied with Colts for most interceptions in the league

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is currently tied with the Indianapolis Colts defense for the most interceptions in the league with 11 of them. They have 11 interceptions in only eight games.

The Buccaneers defense only recorded 12 interceptions in the entire season last year, so if they can continue to pick off the opposing quarterbacks, they should improve drastically in that category.

Todd Bowles, who is in his second season as the defensive coordinator of the team, spoke about those interceptions on Thursday.

“We dropped quite a few last year,” he said. “We should have had more than that but they are coming down with them this year and they got more attention to detail. They are a lot more comfortable, that is really the main thing, and they are attacking the ball so they come in bunches. Sometimes, you practice them a lot and you don’t get any and, sometimes, you don’t practice them at all and you get a bunch so we will try to get some every week and keep it going.”

Carlton Davis has the most interceptions on the team with four of them. He is tied with three other players for the most interceptions in the league.

