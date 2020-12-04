Buccaneers confident they will rebound, finish season strong

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians never promised it would be easy to transform the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into championship contenders.

That’s even with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette and more recently Antonio Brown joining an offense that already included talented playmakers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

The Bucs have gone all in to try to become the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium this season. But to even have a shot at getting to the NFL title game, they first have to end the league’s second-longest playoff drought.

They’re 7-5 with losses in three of their past four games.

The Bucs are on a bye week for Week 13 of the season but will be back at Raymond James Stadium in Week 14 to play against the Minnesota Vikings.