Buccaneers clinch playoff spot, break multiple team records

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares to take the snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke multiple team records on Sunday leading to the team’s first playoff appearance since 2007 with a 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions.

Brady, 43, connected with wide receiver Mike Evans for a 27-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of their game vs. the Lions. The score gives Brady the Bucs record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 34, surpassing Jameis Winston’s 33 last season.

It was already Brady’s second touchdown throw on the day, the previous one going to Rob Gronkowski.

Brady and the Bucs offense continued to hum with Brady’s 348 passing yards also the most of his career for a first half and second-most of any half (367, second half vs 49ers in 2012), according to ESPN Statistics & Information.

The Bucs also set a franchise-record 410 total yards in the first half it was the most first-half yards by any NFL team since 2010.

But it wasn’t just Brady breaking records. Mike Evans broke his own team record, making his 13th touchdown reception of the season.