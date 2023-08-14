TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the City of Tampa are celebrating Creamsicle Day! the festivities got underway at AdventHealth and will continue into the night at Armature Works.

It’s a fun day for the doctors and nurses at Advent Health on Creamsicle Day.

“It’s Creamsicle day you didn’t know that,” said Tampa Bay Bucs Legend Mike Alstott.

A throwback to this iconic team wearing these jerseys from 1976 to 1996.

“I was blessed to wear orange and white in 96’ my first year,” Alstott said.

‘The A-train’ Allstott surprised doctors, nurses, and team members at AdventHealth to take pictures and share that frozen creamsicle goodness.

“Everyone wanted to get rid of it, now we’re excited to have it back,” Alstott said.

You can wear the creamsicle jersey to match the players when they wear orange and white during the Buccaneers’ week 6 game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 15.

“Representing the Buccaneers and the partnership with advent health, and what we could do and having some ice cream on top of it,” he said.

A city-wide Creamsicle Day celebration will take place at Armature Works. Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. where there will be themed food and drinks as well as tailgate-style games and Buccaneers legends. Fireworks kick off at 8:30 p.m.