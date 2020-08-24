Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin says offense has potential to be ‘scary’ this season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chris Godwin has a message for NFL defenses ahead of the 2020 season.

“If we are able to significantly reduce the turnovers and the mental errors for everyone…it will be pretty scary what our offense can do,” Godwin said.

Godwin, who is entering his fourth year in the league, finished the 2019 season with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games.

His teammate, Mike Evans, is entering his seventh year in the league. Evans finished the 2019 season with 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Despite their wildly successful statistics at the same position, these two wide receivers are family.

“Every time we go out there and work, we go out there and we push each other,” said Godwin when he was asked about playing alongside another top receiver in the NFL. “We are team-first guys. If we win, that is the most important thing.”

