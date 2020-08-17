Buccaneers battle in first padded practice of training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers participated in their first padded practice of training camp on Monday morning.

“It was a real good ebb and flow,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said. “The defense won some drills. The offense won some drills.”

The offense, which is being impacted by the leadership of new quarterback Tom Brady, seemed to possess a certain type of confidence. Brady connected with his teammates effortlessly play after play and one of them said he feels he has already developed chemistry with him.

“He does a lot of teaching,” said the Buccaneers’ tight end, O.J. Howard, “and I think a lot of guys and myself are all on the same page now because of a lot of the things he teaches. When he speaks, everyone listens. That is the type of leadership ability he has. When guys can listen and we can get the job done and stay on the same page, he can make that throw.”

