TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily filed a petition in a Texas court Tuesday to seek information over the potential misuse of $12 million at an investment firm in Austin, where the quarterbacks family members work, according to reports.

Several defendants were named in the petition, including Camwood Capital Management Group, Camwood Ventures, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group, Unitech, Apex Machining and Lor-Van.

According to KXAN, the petition asked a Travis County District Court to turn over financial records from 2018 to 2023.

“Petitioners simply do not know if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between,” the petition obtained by KXAN read.

While Mayfield’s filing is not a lawsuit, the document noted that it’s “too early to know whether a suit is likely or even anticipated.” For now, all the Mayfields want is information about where their millions of dollars went, the filing stated.

According to the news station, all of the witnesses named in the petition are Mayfield’s immediate family members.

“On information and belief, a substantial sum of Petitioners’ assets were transferred

out of Petitioners’ personal accounts to TCMG, potentially at the direction and supervision of

Camwood Group and/or Camwood Ventures, and were used by TCMG to fund certain

investments, make certain acquisitions, or to fund certain loans. Other of Petitioners’ assets were

transferred directly to Camwood Ventures and invested in various entities on behalf of Petitioners,” the filing read, per KXAN.

Since the veteran QB was drafted in 2018, he’s made just under $50 million in total cash, Spotrac reported. During the offseason, the Bucs signed Mayfield to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million.

Mayfield was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, signing a four-year contract with the team. Following his time in Cleveland, Mayfield spent the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams before landing in Tampa Bay.

The Austin, Texas, native played college ball at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, winning the Heisman Trophy with the Sooners in 2017.