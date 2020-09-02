Buccaneers announce no fans allowed at first 2 home games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are going to have to wait to see Tom Brady play for his new team in the flesh a little longer than expected.

On Wednesday, the team announced no fans will be allowed at the first two home games of the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium.

The first opportunity fans will possibly get to see him and the rest of the team play in Tampa will be in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18.

“We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide access to our loyal fans, with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff, and our Tampa community,” the Buccaneers said in a statement. “Based on our conversations, we have determined that it is not yet the right time to welcome fans back to Raymond James Stadium.”

Prior to that, however, it is unsure if other fans across the nation will be able to see him play for the Buccaneers first.

The New Orleans Saints announced on Aug. 12 no fans will be present at their home opener and Week 1 game against the Bucs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

During Week 3, the Bucs will face the Denver Broncos, who currently will not be allowing fans in at Empower Field at Mile High for Week 1, however, the team will reassess their policy afterward.

The Buccaneers’ decision to have no fans for the first two home games sets them apart from the two other NFL teams in Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced July 10 that it will allow 25 percent capacity at TIAA Bank Field in 2020 “in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines.” The stadium’s capacity is listed at over 67,000.

On Aug. 24, the Miami Dolphins announced it will allow a maximum of 13,000 or 20 percent capacity for their Sept. 20 home opener against the Buffalo Bills. The hope is that as the season goes on, the number of fans allowed could also grow. Season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure.

Below is the Buccaneers regular season schedule:

Week 1: New Orleans Saints (Away)

Week 2: Carolina Panthers (Home)

Week 3: Denver Broncos (Away)

Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers (Home)

Week 5: Chicago Bears (Away)

Week 6: Green Bay Packers (Home)

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders (Away)

Week 8: New York Giants (Away)

Week 9: New Orleans Saints (Home)

Week 10: Carolina Panthers (Away)

Week 11: Los Angeles Rams (Home)

Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs (Home)

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: Minnesota Vikings (Home)

Week 15: Atlanta Falcons (Away)

Week 16: Detroit Lions (Away)

Week 17: Atlanta Falcons (Home)

