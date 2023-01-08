ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out seven key players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

The following players are inactive:

WR Julio Jones

CB Carlton Davis III

S Logan Ryan

S Mike Edwards

DL Vita Vea

T Donovan Smith

OLB Carl Nassib

On the other side of the field, the Atlanta Falcons ruled out six players ahead of Sunday’s contest including:

CB Rashad Fenton

TE Feleipe Franks

S Micah Abernathy

OLB David Anenih

G Elijah Wilkinson

DL Jalen Dalton

The Buccaneers are set to face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.