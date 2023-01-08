ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out seven key players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.
The following players are inactive:
- WR Julio Jones
- CB Carlton Davis III
- S Logan Ryan
- S Mike Edwards
- DL Vita Vea
- T Donovan Smith
- OLB Carl Nassib
On the other side of the field, the Atlanta Falcons ruled out six players ahead of Sunday’s contest including:
- CB Rashad Fenton
- TE Feleipe Franks
- S Micah Abernathy
- OLB David Anenih
- G Elijah Wilkinson
- DL Jalen Dalton
The Buccaneers are set to face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.