ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out seven key players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

The following players are inactive:

  • WR Julio Jones
  • CB Carlton Davis III
  • S Logan Ryan
  • S Mike Edwards
  • DL Vita Vea
  • T Donovan Smith
  • OLB Carl Nassib

On the other side of the field, the Atlanta Falcons ruled out six players ahead of Sunday’s contest including:

  • CB Rashad Fenton
  • TE Feleipe Franks
  • S Micah Abernathy
  • OLB David Anenih
  • G Elijah Wilkinson
  • DL Jalen Dalton

The Buccaneers are set to face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.