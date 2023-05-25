TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few weeks after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their full 2023 slate, the team announced they’ve finalized their preseason schedule.

Before this year’s regular season kicks off, the Bucs will gear up for three preseason games, all of which will be broadcast on “Your Official Bucs Station” News Channel 8.

The Bucs will have two home preseason games this year; Friday, Aug. 11, against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Saturday, Aug. 26, against the Baltimore Ravens. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

In between the home games, the Bucs will travel to MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, to face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The matchup is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The season before the season ⤵️#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 25, 2023

Fans can watch the preseason games live on WFLA or follow all live updates online at WFLA.com once the games begin.

The Bucs’ 2023 season kicks off in Minnesota against the Vikings on Sept. 10 before their first home game a week later on Sept. 17 against the Chicago Bears.

Fans can see the Buccaneers’ full 2023 schedule by following this link.