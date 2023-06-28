TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their training camp schedule Wednesday and Bucs fans are invited to attend.

Training camp officially kicks off on Sunday, July 30. The team will hold a total of 10 practices at the AdventHealth Training Center, with one date open to the general public.

All practice sessions are scheduled to be held outdoors on the primary practice fields at the training center and will feature covered seating for fans in attendance.

“Training camp is always one of the most anticipated times of the year because it allows our players and coaching staff the first opportunity to interact with our fans and really sets the stage for the excitement of the upcoming season,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said. “During those challenging first few weeks of practices, our players really do feed off the energy that our passionate fans provide.”

Fans will need a digital ticket for entry to all practice sessions. Tickets can be found through the Ticketmaster account manager for all members.

Krewe members will be able to snag tickets starting on July 13. General admission tickets will go on sale a few days later, on July 18. Similar to last year, access to the member practices will be granted on a first-come basis and prioritized by tenure.

Fans can follow this link to sign up to be notified when general tickets officially go on sale.

Parking is free for those attending. Gates will open an hour before the scheduled start time. Parking is located in the Publix Tailgate Lot (Lot 14) off Himes Ave, across from Raymond James Stadium. Lots will open an hour and a half before practices.

Concessions and Buccaneers merchandise will be available to purchase.

A no-bag policy will also be in effect for training camp, except for small clutch-style purses.

Here are the 2023 training camp dates:

SUNDAY, JULY 30 – Back Together Weekend open to Krewe Members

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

MONDAY, JULY 31 – Military Day open to military personnel

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 – Open to Krewe Members (held indoors)

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Practice starts at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 – Open to Krewe Members

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 – Open to Premium Krewe Members

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 7 – Open to Krewe Members

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8 – Open to Premium Krewe Members

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 – Open to Jr. Bucs/Community Impact Day

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 – Open to Women of Red Day

Gates open at 12 p.m.

Practice starts at 1 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 14 – Open to the general public

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Following the conclusion of the team’s open practices, the Bucs will leave Tampa for joint practices with the New York Jets.

For more information on the Buccaneers’ training camp, visit here.