Buccaneers and TradeWinds launch multi-year partnership with inaugural beach bash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and TradeWinds Island Resorts announced a multi-year partnership agreement Thursday, which is focused on enhancing the in-game stadium experience for Bucs fans at Raymond James Stadium.

As part of the agreement, the two will host a Bucs Beach Bash, which is a family-friendly, beach-themed, music and entertainment event that will be held at the resort’s St. Pete Beach location on Sept. 21.

The inaugural event will be headlined by music and entertainment icon Billy Ray Cyrus and feature platinum-selling group Parmalee. This will be free of charge to the general public as part of the NFL 100 Fantennial celebration.

The beach bash will begin at 11 a.m. with a variety of local bands, DJs, trivia, Buccaneers/NFL 100-themed contests with prizes, the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone, Street Team, Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates and former players.

Another aspect of the partnership includes programs such as Family Pack ticket offers and multiple fan activation locations at Buccaneers home games. Plus, TradeWinds Island Resorts brand signage and a tropical-themed RumFish Grill food location will be built at Raymond James.

“The beach and football are two favorite pastimes of Floridians,” said Keith Overton, president of TradeWinds Island Resorts. “We’re thrilled to put the two together for fans with the upcoming Bucs Beach Bash, but also through this ongoing partnership with the Bucs that will bring many fun and exciting experiences all year long.”

For more information, visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website.

News Channel 8 is your official Tampa Bay Buccaneers station. Stay with WFLA and WFLA.com for full coverage as we head into the upcoming season.

TRENDING STORIES:

Palm Harbor man fights off gator to save daughter’s dog

Ship seized in $1.3 billion cocaine bust belongs to JP Morgan Chase

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

WATCH: Brawl breaks out in courtroom during sentencing for killer

Thousands pledge to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral

See which schools in Tampa Bay received the best and worst grades