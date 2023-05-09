TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a third quarterback to their roster following the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, the Bucs announced that they signed fourth-year quarterback John Wolford. He spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and started in three games in 2022.

Wolford now joins the quarterback room alongside Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield, who was also a quarterback for the Rams toward the end of last season. With the addition of Wolford, the Bucs now have three QBs with NFL experience.

Following seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement in February, Trask and Mayfield are expected to compete for the team’s starting quarterback job.

While in Los Angeles, Wolford garnered the starting job when starter Matthew Stafford was sidelined due to a neck injury. Wolford got his start in a Week 14 Thursday Night game against the Las Vegas Raiders but was pulled after one series due to an injury of his own.

Following Wolford’s injury, the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, reliving the injured quarterback. Mayfield would then go on to lead the Rams to a 17-16 victory after arriving in LA just two days before.

Over his three seasons with the Rams, Wolford started in four games, compiling a 2-2 record. In 2019, he spent the season on the team’s practice squad and made the active roster in 2020.

According to Buccaneers’ senior writer/editor Scott Smith, Wolford made his debut in Week 17, when the Rams needed a win to clinch a playoff berth.

“With starter Jared Goff out with a broken thumb suffered the week before, Wolford completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and added 56 yards on six carries as Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 18-7. He became the first quarterback ever to throw for 200-plus yards and run for 50-plus yards in his NFL debut,” Smith wrote.

So far in his career, Wolford has played in seven regular-season games with four starts. He’s completed 61 of 104 passes for 626 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

The quarterback played ball at Wake Forest and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2018. Wolford spent a short time on the Jets’ practice squad in September before signing with the Rams in April 2019.