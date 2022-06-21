TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced additional end zone seating in the newly created “Krewe’s Nest.”

The news was announced Tuesday, “due to an unprecedented demand for 2022 season passes,” the Buccaneers said.

The Krewe’s Nest will be located in the south end zone of Raymond James Stadium and will feature 3,600 additional seats.

The seats will increase the stadium’s capacity to nearly 70,000, according to the Buccaneers.

“The upcoming 2022 season includes one of the most exciting slates of home games in our franchise history and we are excited to announce that this year, more fans than ever before will have the opportunity to watch the games at Raymond James Stadium,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

Krewe’s Nest season passes will also feature discounted parking for Buccaneers home games, as well as 2022 playoff purchase priority and the opportunity for seat upgrades for the 2023 season.

More information on season pass memberships for the Buccaneers can be found online or by calling 866-582-BUCS.