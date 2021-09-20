Buccaneers add depth to cornerback position sign Rashard Robinson to practice squad

Dallas Cowboys’ Rashard Robinson (28) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added cornerback Rashard Robinson to their practice squad.

According to Robinson’s agent, the two sides agreed to a deal on Monday afternoon.

Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Rashard Robinson @GetAhBagJit on signing with @Buccaneers practice squad. Welcome back! — David Canter (@davidcanter) September 20, 2021

Robinson entered the league in 2016 after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of that draft. He spent his first season and a part of his second season with the 49ers appearing in 22 games and recording 55 tackles and two interceptions.

He joined the New York Jets for the second part of the 2017 season and the 2018 season.

Robinson missed the first four games of the 2018 season and the first 10 games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He played in four games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 but received a two-game suspension in April 2021 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

You may recall the Buccaneers’ secondary took a hit in Week 1 when one of their starting cornerbacks, Sean Murphy-Bunting, dislocated his elbow. He is expected to return to the field this season but the timeline for his return is undetermined at this point in time.