TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a trade in order to shore up their offensive line.

The Bucs have acquired offensive lineman Shaq Mason in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Mason is reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa who blocked for him in New England from 2015-19. The trade comes following the retirement of guard Ali Marpet and the loss of guard Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buccaneers currently have five picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.