TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2023 third-round draft pick has made franchise history before even stepping on the field at Raymond James as a Buc.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers unveiled the jersey numbers that the teams’ eight draft picks will dawn this season, and one player’s jersey number is turning heads while also making history.

The former University of Louisville defensive end YaYa Diaby chose to sport the jersey number 0, making him the first player to ever wear the number for Tampa Bay.

Diaby became the first Bucs to wear the number after the NFL approved a rule change earlier this offseason. Previously, the league only allowed jersey numbers 1-99, but the new rule added zero to the number range.

He was selected as the 82nd overall pick in the 2023 draft. While at Louisville, Diaby started in all 13 games and finished with 37 total tackles.

“It’s super exciting,” Diaby said about joining the Bucs. “The only interaction I really had with them was at the Senior Bowl or the Combine where I had a formal meeting with them. Everything went smoothly and went well. I’m just happy to be a Buccaneer.”

Here are the eight newest Buccaneers and their jersey numbers for the upcoming season: