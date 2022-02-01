Who could replace Tom Brady as Buccaneers’ QB in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Following news that Tom Brady has announced his retirement, a new question awaits the Buccaneers franchise.

Who will be the next quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Bruce Arians has already said he intends to return as head coach of the Bucs. Arians is focused on “reloading,” not rebuilding, two years after his team won the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Here are five big names Arians and company could target:

1. Aaron Rodgers

Why not replace #12 with another #12? Aaron Rodgers has made it clear he’s in good standing with Packers brass despite last offseason’s feud, suggesting a return to Green Bay is still his most likely course of action. However, the reigning NFL MVP hasn’t ruled out a relocation.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

Could Jimmy G replace Brady in Tampa Bay rather than New England, as the Patriots once envisioned? No one is exactly sure what’s next for the 49ers signal-caller despite an NFC championship appearance. The Niners traded up to get QB Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 draft, so they likely want to make him the QB of the future.

3. Teddy Bridgewater

Does an NFC South return make sense for Teddy Bridgewater? The former Saints QB and current Broncos starting QB currently has the highest odds via SportsLine oddsmakers to be the Buccaneers starting QB for the 2022 season. Bridgewater is at +400 with Garoppolo behind him at +500.

4. Russell Wilson

Another star veteran QB that could be on the market is Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks finished with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017 this year. With that disappointing season, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding Wilson’s future with the team.

5. Kyle Trask/ Blaine Gabbert

Could the answer be from within the Buccaneers locker room? The Buccaneers selected Kyle Trask with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. While Trask has been studying behind Tom Brady all season, he still hasn’t played in a real NFL game yet.

Meanwhile, Blaine Gabbert is a former top 10 pick who appeared in six games this season during garbage time, going 7/11 for 67 yards.

Gabbert hasn’t had a full season at QB since he did it for the Jaguars in 2011 and is an impending free agent this spring.

Whoever the Buccaneers end up with, that person will have some awfully big shoes to fill.