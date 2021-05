Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to the fans as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles towards the crowd after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to defend their crown as Super Bowl champions and you can watch them prep for the 2021 season with three preseason games all exclusively on WFLA.

The schedule is as followed:

Week 1: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Live on News Channel 8

Week 2: Tennessee Titans

Aug.21, 7:30 p.m.

Live on News Channel 8

Week 3: at Houston Texans

Aug.28, 8:00 p.m.

Live on News Channel 8

For a full look at the Buccaneers regular season schedule click here.