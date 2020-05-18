Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Buccaneers 2020 preseason schedule released

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BUCS LOGO TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TAMPA (WFLA) – The new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking forward to an exciting season featuring new QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski and will prep for the season with four preseason games.

The schedule is as followed:

Game 1 at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Live on News Channel 8

This is the second year in a row that the Buccaneers will open their preseason in Pittsburgh.

Game 2 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 22 8:00 p.m.

This will be Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s first game as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers did not face the Jaguars in the preseason last year but did in each of the previous three seasons

Game 3 vs. Tennessee Titans

Aug. 29, 7:00 p.m.
Live on News Channel 8

 Tampa Bay and Tennessee most recently met in a preseason game in 2018.3

Game 4 at Cleveland Browns

Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Live on News Channel 8

The Buccaneers and Browns have faced off 11 times in the teams’ preseason history, with the Bucs leading the series with 6 wins.

MORE ON THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss