Buccaneers 2020 preseason schedule released

TAMPA (WFLA) – The new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking forward to an exciting season featuring new QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski and will prep for the season with four preseason games.

The schedule is as followed:

Game 1 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Live on News Channel 8

This is the second year in a row that the Buccaneers will open their preseason in Pittsburgh.

Game 2 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 22 8:00 p.m.

This will be Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s first game as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers did not face the Jaguars in the preseason last year but did in each of the previous three seasons

Game 3 vs. Tennessee Titans

Aug. 29, 7:00 p.m.

Live on News Channel 8

Tampa Bay and Tennessee most recently met in a preseason game in 2018.3

Game 4 at Cleveland Browns

Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Live on News Channel 8

The Buccaneers and Browns have faced off 11 times in the teams’ preseason history, with the Bucs leading the series with 6 wins.

