TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans may not see Bruce Arians roaming the sidelines on Sundays in Tampa Bay anymore, but they’ll forever see his legacy inside Raymond James Stadium, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced he’ll be inducted into team’s Ring of Honor.

Arians stepped down as the Bucs’ head coach Wednesday night, moving into a role in the front office.

“In order to recognize all your accomplishment and everything you’ve done for us and the community and the franchise, I wanted to announce this upcoming season, you’ll be going into our Ring of Honor, to join all the other Buccaneer greats and it’s well-deserved,” Bucs chairman Joel Glazer said.

In three seasons with the Bucs, Arians led the team to a 31-18 record, two playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title.

“There’s no doubt Bruce’s incredible leadership that took us to the top of the mountain,” Glazer said.

The Bucs only one had one winning season in the nine years before Arians got to Tampa.

He’ll be the 13th member of the Ring of Honor, joining Bucs legends like Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott and Ronder Barber. He’s also the third head coach to be receive the honor. John McKay was the first in 2010 and Tony Dungy after that in 2018.

The team named defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as the teams new head coach.