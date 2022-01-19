Bruce Arians to appeal $50,000 fine for slapping player’s helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians watches play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says he’ll appeal a $50,000 fine imposed by the NFL for slapping the helmet of one of his players during last Sunday’s 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arians said he was trying to prevent safety Andrew Adams from drawing a penalty for pulling players out of a pile.

The coach stepped a short distance off the sideline and struck the player’s helmet with his hand before trying to push Adams away from Eagles players.

Arians said earlier this week that he didn’t feel he had done anything wrong.