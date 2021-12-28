Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the team, Arians is isolated at home and assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties during his absence.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point,” Arians said. “Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in.”

Arians who is 69-years-old and has survived multiple bouts of cancer previously wore a mask and a shield while he was coaching in 2020.

Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy Bunting, and Mike Evans were all previously placed on the COVID list earlier this week.

Tampa Bay has two regular-season games left this season. The team travels to take on the New York Jets before finishing out the season at home against the Carolina Panthers.