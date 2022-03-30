TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has announced his retirement and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been picked to replace him.

According to the Buccaneers, Arians, 69, will be moving to become a member of the Buccaneers front office.

Todd Bowles previously served as the Head Coach of the New York Jets going 24-40. Bowles, who is Black, would become the sixth minority head coach in the league, joining Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh), Ron Rivera (Washington), Robert Saleh (Jets), Mike McDaniel (Miami) and Lovie Smith (Houston).

The move comes as former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores issued a lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Arians’ said his new job would be as a “senior consultant for football,” and that gig will start with the Buccaneers preparing for the 2022 NFL draft preparation.

“When Bruce arrived in Tampa Bay three years ago, he spoke about establishing a winning culture and adding another Super Bowl championship for our community,” Bucs Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer said. “He delivered on both of those promises, and our family is deeply appreciative for all that he has accomplished during his time as our head coach. As impressive as his coaching accomplishments have been, his legacy will live on through the doors of opportunity that he has opened for minority coaches and women in football. We support Bruce’s decision to transition from the sidelines and look forward to continuing to lean on his vast football knowledge and experience well into the future. On behalf of all Buccaneers fans, I would like to thank Bruce for all that he has done for this franchise and our community.”

Arians concludes a 46-year coaching career, including his last nine leading NFL franchises. With the Buccaneers from 2019-2021, Arians amassed a 31-18 regular-season record and a 5-1 postseason record, including a victory in Super Bowl LV following the 2020 season.

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another,” Arians said in a statement released by the team. “Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting (general manager) Jason Licht and his staff.

“I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition — everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.”

Brady, in an Instagram post Wednesday night, said Arians was a major part of his decision to play for Tampa Bay and that he’ll be “forever grateful.”

“You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you,” Brady wrote. “You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive. Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true.”

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.