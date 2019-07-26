Bruce Arians shares his thoughts on Bucs training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you ready for some Bucs football? Well, you’re in luck because it is back.

Players officially reported to the Advent Health Training Center on Thursday.

Rookie linebacker Devin White and quarterback Jameis Winston joined head coach Bruce Arians to speak on Thursday.

After taking a year away from coaching, Arians was asked where his energy level is at right now having already been a head coach in the NFL.

Arians responded with…

“Probably higher than ever. I’m really excited about this team, about being back in it having been gone a year. I came back early. I usually come back the day before. I was here early to get started. I really enjoyed quarterback school. I thought we got a lot done. Especially seeing a guy like Cam Brate out there, flying around, looking good. That was really positive.”

With a new head coach, comes change. Arians said there will be no music during practice, which is something Bucs fans will have to get used to.

When asked about this change, Jameis Winston said “that should inspire our fans to be louder at training camp.”

He continued by saying…

“When we make a big play, let’s hear an uproar. We’ve got to get used to that. We’ve got to get used to [fans] cheering us on when we’re making big plays. That’s going to be exciting. It’s not necessarily new. We create our own energy, and that’ll be good. The fans will be able to hear us talking jive at each other a little bit more. They won’t have to hear the music. It’s going to be fun.”

Training camp will kick off at 4 Friday afternoon.

