Bruce Arians on second day of Bucs practicing in full pads

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers practiced in full pads for the second time on Tuesday morning.

When Bruce Arians joined a Zoom call to talk to a group of reporters, he shared his annoyance with the defense, stating they remained outside on the field running because they had failed to run to the ball.

“Don’t get fooled by the hype of guys jumping around thinking they have done a hell of a job,” he said. “I do not expect to have to send that message once we correct it on film.”

Arians did not think either side of the ball, offense or defense, outperformed the other side of the ball. However, he did confirm the trash talking comes from both groups.

“There is a lot of trash talking going on during practice and I love it,” he said. “That is what competition is all about and no one talks more than me. I have to watch it now that I am not calling plays. I used to be really bad.”

