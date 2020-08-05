Bruce Arians on Brady’s desire for perfection: ‘It is a nonstop grind’

FILE – This Nov. 10, 2019, file photo shows Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wearing a “Crucial Catch” hat before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa, Fla. The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence. The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims.(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bruce Arians has been in quarterback rooms with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer so he is not foreign to the concept of crafting a plan of attack around the man who always has the ball in his hands.

Arians has done it with some of the best and now he’ll get the chance to do it with possible the greatest, Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach says the uniqueness of Brady’s connection to his obsession with perfection.

“The desire to excel every single day,” said Arians, “Every play, if the ball is not where he wants it or the receiver is not where he wants him, it is a nonstop grind every single day.”

Arians referenced the workouts Brady and his teammates participated in at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa prior to the start of training camp.

“What he did over at Berkeley,” said Arians, “that was strictly on him. Right now, he is tired of the walkthroughs already. He is like, ‘We have to practice.’”

Brady is relentless and, according to Arians, the relentless effort he puts forth on a daily basis is a part of his overall success in the sport.

