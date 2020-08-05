Bruce Arians on Brady’s desire for perfection: ‘It is a nonstop grind’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bruce Arians has been in quarterback rooms with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer so he is not foreign to the concept of crafting a plan of attack around the man who always has the ball in his hands.
Arians has done it with some of the best and now he’ll get the chance to do it with possible the greatest, Tom Brady.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach says the uniqueness of Brady’s connection to his obsession with perfection.
“The desire to excel every single day,” said Arians, “Every play, if the ball is not where he wants it or the receiver is not where he wants him, it is a nonstop grind every single day.”
Arians referenced the workouts Brady and his teammates participated in at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa prior to the start of training camp.
“What he did over at Berkeley,” said Arians, “that was strictly on him. Right now, he is tired of the walkthroughs already. He is like, ‘We have to practice.’”
Brady is relentless and, according to Arians, the relentless effort he puts forth on a daily basis is a part of his overall success in the sport.
MORE ON THE BUCCANEERS
- Hillsborough Co. schools prepare for students return ahead of formal board decision
- Virginia first to use new COVID-19 app from Apple, Google
- From teen immigrant to NASA engineer: How Diana Trujillo is leaving her mark on Mars
- ‘Edward Scissorhands’ home in Lutz up for sale
- Doctor documenting all health care workers killed by COVID-19, data no agency is accurately tracking