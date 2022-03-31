TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said farewell to Bruce Arians as head coach Thursday, as he passed the torch to Todd Bowles.

Fans may not see Bruce Arians roaming the sidelines on Sundays in Tampa Bay anymore, but they’ll forever see his legacy inside Raymond James Stadium, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced he’ll be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Arians stepped down as the Bucs’ head coach Wednesday night, announcing he will be moving into a role in the front office.

Arians joined the Bucs in 2019. In three seasons with the Bucs, Arians led the team to a Super Bowl win and two playoff appearances.

“There’s no doubt Bruce’s incredible leadership that took us to the top of the mountain,” Glazer said.

“I plan on being here and being a part of the organization and staying here until it’s time to go back to the Lake. I’m actually going to the lake as soon as I leave here,” Bruce Arians said Thursday.

Arians was emotional about stepping down but said he was happy to have Todd Bowles fill the role.



Todd Bowle’s wife, Taneka Bowles said she was in shock when she got the call from her husband.

“I was literally on my way to Publix and he gave me a call. I thought he needed something else from the grocery store but it changed everything. So we are super excited, proud of him. He really deserves this opportunity and another chance,” Taneka Bowles said.

She said the family is excited to be able to stay in the Tampa Bay area and continue to call it home.

“I’m so happy for him and I’m so grateful that we get to stay in such a wonderful community. And I’m so happy coach Arians is sticking around too because he is family,” Taneka Bowles said.