Bruce Arians, Glazer family, more react to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, his colleagues on and off the field made statements about the greatest quarterback of all time.

“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant,” said Head Coach Bruce Arians. “He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons. I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms. Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception. I have a deep appreciation and respect for what he has done for our franchise, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter of life after football.”

“Tom arrived in Tampa Bay with an unprecedented level of expectations and delivered some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history,” said the Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “His impact on our team and community was immediate and profound. Tom’s remarkable NFL journey has come to an end, but we will continue to celebrate his legendary career as the greatest quarterback of all time and are appreciative and grateful for the time he spent as a Buccaneer. Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement.”

After days of speculation, Brady took to Instagram Tuesday to announce he’s retiring.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” his post continued. “And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

He went on to thank the Buccaneers organization, his teammates, ownership, general manager Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians, his trainer Alex Guerrero, agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin and his family.

His family was reportedly one of the main reasons he decided to retire.

“Sources said that Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported. “While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said.”

“It is hard to put into words what Tom has meant to me and the entire Buccaneers organization. I have had the distinct pleasure of being with Tom at both the beginning and end of his incredible NFL career,” said General Manager Jason Licht. “These past two seasons, I had the privilege to see up close the way he operates and the impact he has on a franchise – from coaches to players to staff. He set a standard for accountability, work ethic and performance that resonated through our building and in our locker room. His list of career accomplishments speaks for itself, but to finish a 22-year career while still performing at his peak, was nothing short of extraordinary. I wish we had more time with Tom, but I understand and respect his decision to leave the game in order to spend more time with his family. I am grateful for the moments we shared.”

This story will be updated as more reactions come in.