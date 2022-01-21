Bruce Arians feeling confident ahead of playoff game against Rams despite key injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas ahead of the Bucs divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bucs and Rams are dealing with injury concerns in critical areas. The Rams have officially ruled out left tackle Andrew Whitworth for Sunday’s game while the Bucs will make late decisions on offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen, two starters that both suffered ankle injuries in the Bucs Wild Card win over the Eagles.

Arians has encouraging thoughts regarding running back Leonard Fournette who remained on the injured reserve list Friday, not appearing on the Bucs injury report.

The Bucs have until 4:00 pm Saturday to activate Fournette to the active roster, a move that should happen after he was able to hit full speed at practice without discomfort in his hamstring.

The Bucs lost to the Rams 34-24 back in September, a week 3 game that was close until a 17-point Rams third quarter was bolstered by relentless pressure on quarterback Tom Brady.

The Rams wound up sacking Brady three times in the game and frustrated a Bucs offense that lost tight end Rob Gronkowski earlier in the game with broken ribs.