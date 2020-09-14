Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians discusses costly moments that led to 34-23 loss to Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians joins 8 On Your Side’s Dan Lucas each Monday during the Bucs season to discuss the big topics from Sunday’s Bucs matchup.

Week one did not go as planned for Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, as he threw a pair of interceptions in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs fought to climb back within seven points in the third quarter with a Brady touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard, followed by a field goal drive.

The Saints put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter with a 6-play, 61-yard touchdown drive, capped by pass from Saints quarterback Drew Brees to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Arians gave credit to the Bucs offense for its opening touchdown drive as well as answering the Saints after they scored on a pick-six interception off of Brady to begin the third quarter.

The Bucs defense, while recording just one sack of Brees, did manage to apply pressure often in forcing Brees out of the pocket to throw away passes.

Now the Bucs have something concrete to work with, after a training camp with only practice video. The game film will be valuable when turning the page to prepare for this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

However, self-inflicted wounds, penalties and miscommunication on defense that haunted the 2019 Bucs team, played a role once again in the first loss of 2020.

RECENT SPORTS COVERAGE: