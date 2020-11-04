Bruce Arians discusses controversial final play in Bucs 25-23 win over the Giants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians stood by his assessment of a controversial play at the end of Monday night’s 25-23 victory over the New York Giants.

On Tuesday, Arians joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview.

One day after a dramatic win at MetLife Stadium, Arians believes safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did not interfere with New York Giants running back Dion Lewis on a two-point conversion attempt, a play that was originally flagged by officials but dismissed following a discussion.

The Bucs close call ended a night that was frustrating for one half followed by a slow momentum change in the second half. The defense sparked the rally with a pair of interceptions, which led to 10 points for the Bucs.

Quarterback Tom Brady rallied the offense in the second half with a pair of touchdown passes, one to tight end Rob Gronkowski and the other to wide receiver Mike Evans.