Bruce Arians breaks down humbling defeat vs. Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has seen just about everything in his long NFL coaching career but Sunday night’s 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints was a unique humbling moment for a team competing for a spot in the playoffs.

The Bucs fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and trailed 31-0 at halftime. The game was hardly in the balance for the next two quarters. The Bucs came out in the 3rd quarter and forced a turnover, but failed to score even with first and goal on the one yard line.

“That’s when we became deflated,” Arians said during his exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

A night filled with missed tackles, less than 20 minutes of possession and quick strikes by the opponent were enough to topple the Bucs out of the division lead in the NFC South.

The Bucs hope to rebound this week as they hit the road again, Sunday at the Carolina Panthers.

