TAMPA, Fla. — One element Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales has been using is his attack is running back Rachaad White in the passing game.

White is second behind San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey in receiving yards. Baker Mayfield getting the ball to White will be key in moving the chains against the 49ers.

“Rachaad is huge when he gets the ball out there. We know how shifty he is. What did we have like a 43-yard screen the other day?” said Tampa Bay Buccaneer offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

“As we continue to improve our run game and find a way to get him to the second level, I think you’re going to see all that special stuff he has in space,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneer offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

The Bucs are also facing a dangerous new addition to the San Francisco front—seven defensive end Chase Young, who had a disruptive debut against Jacksonville, holding the Jags to scoring just one field goal.

“I think for us, the biggest thing is third and long and not letting their pass rushers tee off on us. Keeping it in third and manageable. Being able to go out and execute when we need to and convert third downs,” said Wirfs.

“If you’re going to try and make it a drop back game from snap one, good luck. It’s why we build the office the way we do, so that you can have a chance to beat these really special defenses by being able to be balanced. Still mixing it the right way with the run game in the actions, the quick game, the empty stuff and then you have to be really calculated with the shots that you take,” said Canales.