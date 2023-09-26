TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a disappointing Monday night game to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-11, the Bucs first loss of the season. After the game, News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus discussed the game with Scott Reynolds from Pewterreport.com.

“The Eagles were the more physical team on both sides of the ball,” Reynolds said.

The Bucs finished the game with just 41 rushing yards, well below even the average yards gained against the NFL’s number-one rushing defense.

The Bucs also committed their first turnover of the season, an interception thrown by Quarterback Baker Mayfield. By night’s end, the turnover battle ended 2-2, but it’s clear the Bucs must not give up the football, especially against an opponent like the Eagles.

“Tampa Bay’s margin for error this year is really slim,” Reynolds said. “Tampa Bay beat Minnesota in Week 1 with a plus-three turnover margin advantage. Usually, when that happens, you’re looking at a blowout.”