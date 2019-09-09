Breaking down opening day loss for the Bucs

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a short game week, preparing for Thursday night’s road clash with the Carolina Panthers.

On Sunday, the Bucs lost their opening game to the San Francisco 49ers 31-17, spoiling the return to the sideline of head coach Bruce Arians.

News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas was joined by Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com on Sunday’s ‘Bucs Bonus Show’ to break down what happened on the three interceptions thrown by quarterback Jameis Winston and the breakout performance of running back Ronald Jones.

The Bucs defense also enjoyed a strong effort, led by an interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III.

The new look defensive line also showed well, stopping the Niners run game that dominated the Bucs in this very matchup last season.