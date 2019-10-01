Breaking down huge Bucs win over Rams in ‘Bucs With B.A.’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned home overnight from Los Angeles with dreams of their big 55-40 win over the defending NFC Champion Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The franchise record point total capped a day of defensive plays setting up offensive success.

In Monday’s exclusive News Channel 8 “Bucs with B.A.” interview, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was thrilled that four turnovers by the Rams led directly to 28 points for the Bucs, the final touchdown coming on a fumble return by defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh to seal the victory.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin hauled in 12 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, highlighting the possibilities for the Bucs offense when fellow wide receiver Mike Evans is double-teamed by the opposing defense. The tight ends also got into the act, with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate catching key passes in the middle of the field, with Brate scoring a touchdown.

The day was not perfect however, with penalties negating huge runs by running back Ronald Jones. Arians believes that Jones lost close to 100 yards due to penalties.