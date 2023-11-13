TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put an end to their four-game losing streak with a 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

After the game, News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus was joined by Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com to discuss a much better performance by the defense.

Also, a 143-yard receiving day by Mike Evans featured a great catch on a deep pass, a touchdown catch while dragging a defender, and a rare drop that should have been an earlier touchdown.

It was a memorable performance that moved Evans into a tie with Hall of Famer Andre Reed for 16th on the all-time receiving touchdown list, with 87.