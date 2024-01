TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, delaying a possible NFC South title and a fourth consecutive trip to the NFL postseason.

After the game, Karen Loftus was joined by Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com to discuss what went wrong in the Saints game and the storylines heading into the Week 18 regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers, a second chance for the Bucs to seal the division title.