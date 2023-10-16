TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus broke down Sunday’s 20-6 Buccaneers loss to the Detroit Lions with Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com.

The Bucs offense struggled much of the day against the Lions, converting just two of 12 third-down attempts.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished with 206 passing yards and threw an interception early in the game.

Defensively, the Bucs were able to contain the Lions’ running attack, but Detroit’s quarterback Jared Goff got stellar play in the passing game, picking apart the Bucs on nine third-downs and throwing two touchdown passes.