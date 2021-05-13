Brady’s return to Foxborough: How much do Buccaneers vs Patriots tickets cost right now?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2021-2022 NFL season is still months away from kicking off, but there is one matchup fans are anxiously awaiting… the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New England Patriots in October.

It will be the return of defending Super Bowl champ Tom Brady to the home of his former six-time Super Bowl championship team in Foxborough.

The Week 4 Sunday night football game will be the first time the now-Buccaneers quarterback will set foot in Gillette Stadium wearing a different uniform.

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

The question now is, how much are the tickets to see the GOAT back on the field against his former team?

According to Ticketmaster.com, the cheapest single ticket starts at $1,532 but is in the nosebleeds on the Patriots’ side (Section 307, Row 24).

That price also does not include ticket and service fees, which would bring the grand total to $1,887.31.

1 ticket for $1,532 each

Service fee of $352.36 per ticket

Order processing fee = $2.95

If you want a ticket on the Buccaneers’ side, however, single tickets start at $1,599, also in the nosebleeds (Section 337, Row 10). With the additional fees, that ticket will total $1,969.72.

If money isn’t a problem for you though, the best seat in the house is currently listed on Ticketmaster at $14,000, plus fees. You would be seated in Section 131 on the Buccaneers’ side.

If you would like the best seat on the Patriots’ side, tickets are currently $3,900 in Section 108.