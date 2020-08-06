Brady weighs-in on COVID-19 protocol, overall health and safety

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady, along with the rest of the NFL, are going with the flow as far as following their new COVID-19 protocol. He said so far so good, and he’s just taking it all in stride.

“I think everyone’s learning every single day a little bit more,” Brady said. “I think you just take these things one day at a time. I think we’ve all learned a lot over the last five or six months. I’ve always felt like taking care of my body was really important. Not just for football – because it has been my job – but my quality of life in the future.”

Who knows how much longer Brady will play in the NFL, but having just turned 43 on Monday, he knows the value of overall health more than ever– and how important it is to take care of what you can control with your physical well-being.

“It’s given me a great opportunity to be at this age,” Brady said. “Still playing the sport that I love because mentally I still feel like I have all the ability. I’ve seen every defense, there’s no play I haven’t run, there’s no defense I haven’t seen. It’s just physically, are you still able to execute your job? I’m very fortunate to still be able to do that.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: