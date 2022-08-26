TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buccaneers fans can expect to see Tom Brady on the field when the team takes on the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday night.

It’s the third and final preseason game.

According to Head Coach Todd Bowles, all healthy players will get to play in the Bucs’ preseason finale.

Brady returned to training camp earlier in the week following 11 days away from the team.

Bowles explained that he wants to see the GOAT in a game situation with the starters.

The coach hasn’t specifically outlined how much time Brady will play during the game against the Colts.

Overall he said he isn’t concerned about how Brady will perform in the game following his time off.

“I don’t think it takes off anything from him,” Bowles said. “He missed 11 days but, he wasn’t in the first 2 — if you count his days off, plus, the days off naturally. He’s fine with everything we know his conditioning is fine. He’s getting back with the guys, he’s throwing the ball and we’re good.”

The Bucs are scheduled to take on the Colts in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

You can watch the game on News Channel 8.