TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When it seemed like all hope was lost for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come back and win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, quarterback Tom Brady defied odds.

With 5:34 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bucs had a .7% chance of winning. That all changed when Brady threw two touchdowns within the last three minutes to tie the game and Ryan Succop’s extra point secured the 17-16 win.

After every Bucs fan in the stands could sigh a breath of relief when they realized that the team really did come back, Brady joked that it was just how they drew it up.

“Just like we drew it up,” he jokingly said during a press conference.

With the divisional win over the Saints, the Bucs (6-6) look to stay on top of the NFC South as the NFL season draws closer to an end. As of now, Tampa Bay is the only team in the division with .500.

As if the comeback win wasn’t exciting enough, Brady also made history with the primetime win.

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback now holds the NFL record for the most fourth-quarter comebacks with 44.

Before the divisional matchup, the record was tied between Brady and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

By defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football, Brady also tied the record for most MNF wins with 20. Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino shares the title with him.