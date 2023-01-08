ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady has been breaking records all season long, but now, he’s surpassed even himself.

During Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady recorded his 486 completion of the season, breaking his own record (485 in 2021) for the most in a single season in NFL history.

Brady is currently undefeated against the Falcons (10-0) and will look to improve that record and end the regular season on a high note before heading into the postseason.

Shortly after Brady broke the record, he was taken out of the game and replaced by backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.