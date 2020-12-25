Brady-led Bucs can clinch playoff spot with win over Lions

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a win away from earning a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2007.

Brady says he plans to give his team an opportunity to compete for a championship.

The Detroit Lions will likely be very accommodating Saturday at fan-free Ford Field.

Detroit will be led by its third head coach this season. Interim coach Darrell Bevell is the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will lead the Lions against the Bucs.