Brady, handful of Buccaneers not participating in Friday’s drills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their fifth practice in a row inside their indoor facility on Friday morning.

While the majority of the team participated in the practice, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Lavonte David could be seen walking across the field in casual clothes. Those players had been scheduled for “maintenance days” so, although they were present, they did not take part in any of the drills.

William Gholston, the Buccaneers defensive lineman, responded to a question regarding the first game against the New Orleans Saints following that practice.

“I think it is a lot of stuff we have to tighten up, to be honest with you,” he said. “As a defensive lineman, I want to get after every single quarterback.”

Gholston recorded one sack last season and he has recorded 12 sacks in his seven seasons with the Buccaneers. However, his teammate, Shaquil Barrett, is the NFL’s reigning sack leader.

“It was beautiful. It was an art,” said Gholston of Barrett’s performance last year. “You watched the way he rushed and it was beautiful. What did he have nine sacks in the first four games? Those are video game stats. That was an amazing thing to see.”

