Brady glad he wasn’t the one under duress of Buccaneers defense in Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the things that will forever stand-out about the Buccaneers win over the Chiefs, is Patrick Mahomes running for his life all game long.

Tampa Bay’s defensive front was an absolute menace, getting after the Kansas City quarterback for 3 sacks and forcing him to throw 2 interceptions. Not to mention countless times the defense got pressure on him and sent him into scramble-mode.

If anyone can speak to what Mahomes’ night was like, it’s a fellow quarterback, who has 21 seasons under his belt. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had his fair share of pressure over the decades, and knows that makes for a long game.

“I think what our defensive line did last night is incredible,” Brady said. “It’s very difficult, almost impossible to play quarterback under duress like that. That’s just the reality of football. You have a rhythm in your head of how a play should go or a rhythm of a certain play and if that rhythm’s thrown-off from the snap of the ball, you’re just scrambling to make plays and Pat was doing everything he could to make a bunch of plays last night. He was running around, reversing field, doubling-back, tripling-back and made some great throws. But in the end it’s tough to do that consistently and play on rhythm.”

It was something Brady was glad to watch from afar, and not be on the receiving end of it this time.

“Our D-line really made him uncomfortable all night,” Brady said. “It’s a good feeling from our sideline. Seeing the other quarterback work for passing yards is a great feeling. I know when I feel in rhythm I feel like ‘OK, I feel like things are really clean. I’m seeing everything.’ It’s fun. It’s relatively easy, but when you feel like every play for a 6-yard gain I’ve got to fire it in there and thread the needle between two guys, that’s tough to play football like that.”

Brady went on to sing the praises of Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, who dialed-up a gem of a game plan, keeping one of the most productive offensives in the league out of the endzone for the duration of the game.