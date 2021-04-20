Brady and Mahomes engage in friendly Twitter war following Rays-Royals bet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A bet between baseball players has been the catalyst for some Twitter banter between the two starting quarterbacks of Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Brady retweeted a video posted by the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The video shows the Royals catcher, Salvador Perez, walking toward the dugout with two baseball bats in his right hand. He shakes his left pointer finger at the camera as he states “Patrick Mahomes the best.”

Perez happens to also be wearing a red Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, specifically a Tom Brady jersey. The caption above that video reads, “Sometimes words speak louder than actions.”

When Brady retweeted it, he added the following message saying “Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words.”

Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words 😉 https://t.co/OkilMGgwN5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 20, 2021

Mahomes issued a response of his own, suggesting the conversation about who the “best” quarterback really is might not be determined for years to come.

I guess we will see in 20 years… 🤷🏽‍♂️😎 https://t.co/CnndcM9ihj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021

That banter can be blamed, in part, on the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder, Brett Phillips as he is the brains behind the original bet.

Phillips posted a video to Twitter ahead of Super Bowl LV targeting his former teammate, Perez, telling him, if the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs, he has to wear a Buccaneers jersey in batting practice when the Royals and the Rays meet in April. He flipped that bet saying he would wear a Chiefs jersey if the Chiefs win it.

“It will be some good fun,” added Phillips.

Perez responded to the bet.

“We got a deal!!!” wrote Perez. “Can’t wait to see you wear that beautiful Red Jersey!!! Bring it home KC!!! @Chiefs back to back @tkelce @PatrickMahomes.”

We got a deal!!! Can’t wait to see you wear that beautiful Red Jersey!!! Bring it home KC!!! @Chiefs back to back @tkelce @PatrickMahomes — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) February 3, 2021

Obviously, Perez lost the bet but the world won an entertaining exchange between two of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League.